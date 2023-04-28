LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, April 28)

Today & Tonight:

A strong cold front will through the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this morning and will bring much colder weather to the area. High temperatures are forecast to be set earlier in the day. For example, Lubbock’s high has been 69° so far today, but it occurred around 1:00 AM. By afternoon, temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 60s (colder to the north and milder to the south). Scattered showers are forecast from late this morning through the afternoon. It’ll be a windy day with a north wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



Scattered showers will continue into the evening along with the windy weather. It will become partly cloudy overnight. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph in the evening, but will decrease to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible in the evening. Low temperatures will be chillier with middle 30s to lower 40s forecast. We’ll remain mostly cloudy this evening, but clouds will decrease across the area overnight. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 8:00 AM CDT to 7:00 PM CDT for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 12:00 PM CDT/11:00 AM MDT to 8:00 PM CDT/7:00 PM MDT for Borden, Dawson and Gaines County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Wind Advisory from 11:00 PM MDT Thursday to 6:00 PM MDT Friday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. North wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Friday, April 28)

Saturday:

Saturday will be a nice and warmer day across the area. Mainly sunny conditions are forecast with high temperatures climbing back into the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll remain breezy with a north wind 15-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

There is a chance for showers on Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, I’m still tracking a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday and perhaps Thursday of next week.



We turn cooler on Friday with highs set earlier in the day and afternoon temperatures ranging from the ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 60s. Upper middle to upper 70s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Daytime highs will warm back into the middle to the upper 80s on Sunday. Middle 70s to lower 80s are forecast for Monday. Highs will drop back into the middle to the upper 70s on Tuesday. We’ll be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Wednesday and the lower to the middle 80s on Thursday.



Saturday morning will be chillier with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Middle to upper 40s are forecast for Monday morning and upper 40s to lower 50s on Tuesday morning. Lower to middle 50s return for morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, April 28)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, April 28:

Sunrise: 7:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:28 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 50°

Record High: 92° (2022)

Record Low: 35° (1994)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Turning cloudy, windy and much colder. Scattered showers late in the morning and through the afternoon. High temperatures will be set earlier in the day, with temperatures by afternoon ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s (colder north and milder south). North wind 20-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy and remaining breezy overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. North wind 15-25 mph in the evening with gusts up to 40 mph, then decreasing to 10-20 mph overnight. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. North wind 15-20 mph.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

