LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, April 7)

Today:

Below average daytime highs will continue as the end the work week here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures today will be in the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east 10 to 15 mph. We’ll start the day mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening across the area. There is a slight chance for sprinkles across the southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The better chance for showers now appears to be south of our area across the Permian Basin. Clouds will be on the decrease overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for rain is 10-percent.



Saturday:

Warmer weather returns on Saturday with daytime highs climbing back into the lower 70s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny to start the day, but some clouds will return in the afternoon. The wind will be southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for sprinkles Friday evening across the far southern portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, we’re tracking the next chance for rain on Easter Sunday and Monday. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday morning. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Some model data hints at some rain chances by midweek, but we’ll hold off on any mention for now and keep the forecast dry.



High temperatures on Friday will remain below average in the middle 60s. We’ll warm back into the lower 70s on Saturday. Easter Sunday and Monday will be warmer with middle to upper 70s returning. Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday’s daytime highs will warm back into the lower 80s.

Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 30s and the lower 40s. We’ll be in the lower to the middle 40s Easter Sunday morning. Milder morning lows are forecast for Monday through Wednesday with middle to upper 40s returning. Thursday morning’s low temperatures will be i the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

(Valid: Friday, April 7)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southeast of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, April 7:

Sunrise: 7:27 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:12 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 93° (1930)

Record Low: 21° (1936)

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the middle 60s. East wind 10-15 mph.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening slight chance for sprinkles across the southern half of the area. Decreasing clouds overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning with some clouds returning in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

