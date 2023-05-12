LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast this morning and through mid-afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will begin to becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall will possible at times. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms would be over the southeastern South Plains and the southern Rolling Plains. It’ll be warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue this evening and overnight across the area. Some storms may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall will remain possible at times. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather over the southern Rolling Plains and the southeastern South Plains. There is a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The time frame is from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts 60-70 and large hail up to golf ball size. Some minor flooding is possible with heavier rainfall.

Saturday:

Numerous shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The overall severe weather threat now appears to be low, but locally heavy rainfall is possible at times with could produce some minor flooding. It’ll be cloudy otherwise and much cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the far eastern Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Saturday. There is a marginal threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail east of the U.S. Highway 83 corridor. Locally heavy rainfall will produce minor flooding in locations as well.

Weekend Rainfall Potential:

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast from late Friday afternoon through late Sunday evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible at times along with minor flooding. Below is a look at our rainfall potential over the weekend. Let’s hope it pans out!

(Valid: Late Friday PM – Late Sunday PM)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances return Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before becoming more isolated on Thursday.



It’ll be warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Cooler weather is forecast for Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Highs temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday. Middle 70s returning on Tuesday and middle to upper 70s to lower 80s on Wednesday. Lower to middle 80s are forecast for Thursday.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 50s. Low temperatures Sunday through Tuesday period will range from the lower to the middle 50s . Middle to upper 50s are the forecast lows for Wednesday and Thursday.

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 12:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 100° (2018)

Record Low: 35° (1960)

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible at times. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible at times. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible at times. Cloudy and much cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

