LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, May 19)

Today & Tonight:

Lingering showers and thunderstorms early this morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will gradually weaken and end as the activity moves eastward. Otherwise, our Friday will be another partly to mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will vary thanks to a cold front moving through the region today. Highs will range from the lower to the middle 70s over the northern half of the area. The southern half of the area will warm into the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the north-northwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and should gradually end overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out northeast 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday, May 19)

Saturday:

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle middle 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. The day should be mostly dry, but there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. The chance for precipitation is only 10 percent.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Friday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances become more isolated by Wednesday and Thursday.

It’ll start turning cooler on Friday with daytime highs ranging from the lower to the middle 70s (northern half) to the lower to middle 80s (southern half). Saturday’s highs will be in the lower to the middle 70s. On Sunday, we’ll warm back into the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Lower to middle 80s are forecast for Monday. Middle 80s return area wide on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to the upper 80s.



Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday and Monday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Middle 50s to lower 60s are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, May 18)

Drought Update:

There were some minor drought improvements in some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, severe to extreme drought conditions remain in place for the majority of the area. Some areas of extreme drought moved back down to severe stage conditions thanks to recent rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 19:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Record Low: 42° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 70s (northern half) and lower to middle 80s (southern half). North wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through late evening/early morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Northeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. There could be a stray shower thunderstorm, but it should be mostly a dry day. Cooler with highs in the lower middle 70s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

