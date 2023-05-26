LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, May 26)

Today and Tonight:

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move southeastward across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. Localized flooding is also possible. Once the complex moves out of the area, partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for later this morning and this afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be cooler thanks to this morning’s weather complex and range from the lower to the upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible off the Caprock. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent this morning, but the chance will drop to 20 percent this afternoon.



Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this forecast for this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe and localized flooding will also be possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures will ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains under an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 5), “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts 60 to 70 mph, hail up to to baseball size and a tornado or two are the threats. Localized flooding will also be possible with heavier rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday, May 26)

Saturday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again forecast. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday, May 27)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast daily from Friday through Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Shower and thunderstorm chances will become more isolated on Monday through Wednesday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return on Thursday. Most of the activity will occur in a time frame from late afternoon to early in the morning. Some storms could be strong to severe.

High temperatures on Friday will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s and the lower to the middle 70s on Saturday. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday. Lower to middle 80s return for daytime highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s each morning Saturday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, May 26)

Drought Update:

We continue to see some improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks to our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought conditions across area. However, the extreme drought areas are shrinking in coverage.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 26:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:49 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Record Low: 43° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



