Today:

Sunny, breezy and much warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures today will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest 5 to 25 mph with occasional higher gusts.

Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the area. It’ll stay breezy this evening and tonight with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening, but the wind speed will drop to 10 to 20 mph later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and warm weather will continue on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be breezy at times with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening across the Rolling Plains. An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening of next week. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are possible Thursday morning and the again Thursday afternoon and evening.

It’ll turn much warmer on Friday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. middle 80s to the middle 90s are forecast for Saturday and upper 80s to the middle 90s on Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the lower to the middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, daytime highs will drop back into the middle to the upper 80s. Middle 80s are forecast for Thursday.

Morning lows are forecast to be in the lower to the middle 50s Saturday through Monday. Mornings will be a bit milder by Tuesday through Thursday with middle 50s to lower 60s forecast.

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage drought conditions have increased across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is now being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Otherwise, some areas are still classified in severe stage drought.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 5:

Sunrise: 6:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Normal Low: 53°

Record High: 99° (1940/2012/2014)

Record Low: 34° (1953)

Today: A sunny, breezy and warmer day. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional higher gusts.

Tonight: A clear sky, breezy in the evening and mild. Lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph in the evening, then decreasing to 10-20 mph by late evening and overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s and the middle 90s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.



