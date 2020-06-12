KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (6/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Quiet weather is expect across the South and Rolling Plains today and into the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Any precipitation chances over the next several days will remain to our west in New Mexico.

Sky conditions will be sunny on this Friday with high temperatures on this Friday will be in the lower 90s to middle across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will be breezy at times, with a south wind 15-20 mph.

Mainly clear conditions are expected tonight with lows in the lower 60s with a southerly breeze.

Extended Forecast:

The weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will remain quiet over the extended forecast period. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. No rain chances are expected over the extended forecast period. We’ll have sunny to mostly sunny days and clear to mostly clear night.



Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend and into early next week. We’ll warm into the middle 90s by the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s this weekend and into early next week. Lows will warm into the middle 60s by the middle of next week.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. Chances for precipitation are not looking promising over the extended forecast period.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 12:

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:58 p.m.

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 105° (2001)

Record Low: 53° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warm, breezy at times. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows in the lower 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, breezy at times. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser