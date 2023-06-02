LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Friday, June 2

Today & Tonight:

Some areas of fog will start the day across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast today. Mostly cloudy conditions will remain in place this evening and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will rapidly develop this afternoon and sweep across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are likely with all modes of severe weather possible. High temperatures today will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Lows tonight will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph today and 10 to 20 mph this evening and overnight. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



KLBK Weather Aware Day: The Storm Prediction Center has an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 5) and “slight” (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The time frame is from early Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes damaging wind gusts 60-75 mph, hail up to the size of softballs (4.00″) a tornado or two and localized flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1



Severe Weather Threats – South Plains & Rolling Plains



Saturday:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast on Saturday. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The time frame is from Saturday afternoon afternoon through early Sunday morning. The threat include include damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″) and localized flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday, June 3)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are forecast daily over the extended forecast period from Friday through Wednesday of next week. Some storms may be be strong to severe. Localized flooding will also be possible.

Daytime high temperatures Friday through Wednesday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Lower to middle 80s are forecast on Thursday.

Low temperatures Saturday through Thursday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast



Drought Update:

We saw some major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains following our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on June 1 showed most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has now dropped back into a range from “abnormally dry” to severe stage drought conditions. An area of extreme drought conditions continues to be reported over the far southern portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

As of Thursday, June 1

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 2:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 107° (1998)

Record Low: 39° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the in the middle 70s to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the in the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

