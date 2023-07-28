LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, July 28)

Today:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the area on Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s (high end) to the lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 6:57 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s (low end). The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:51 PM CDT

Saturday:

High temperatures will continue to hold in a range from the middle 90s (high end) and the lower 100s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:57 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:50 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Above average high temperatures will continue overall as we get ready to close out the last few days and welcome August next week. A dry pattern continues to remain place over the extended forecast period. However, monsoon activity over in New Mexico will be watched in the event some of it were to move over in our direction late in the evenings and overnight.



High temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 90s (high end) to the lower 100s. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast for Monday through Thursday daily.



Morning lows Saturday through Monday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s (low end). Lower to middle 70s will return for morning lows on Tuesday Thursday.

(Valid: Friday, July 28)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 27. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for several weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 28:

Sunrise: 6:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 106° (1995)

Record Low: 57° (1933)

Today: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with high ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

