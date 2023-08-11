LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 12:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Friday for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. High temperatures 105° – 110° on the Caprock and around 110° off the Caprock.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT/12:00 PM MDT to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM CDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures of at least 105° and up to 110° are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Friday, August 11)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, August 11)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be breezy at times and even hotter. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will range between 100 and 110. The wind will be southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Lubbock’s record high on Friday is 104° from 2011.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening in some areas. Partly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast for this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:38 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Saturday’s forecast will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. There is slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the triple-digits. The wind will be south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:07 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:37 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening/early morning Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on an isolated thunderstorm chance Sunday, Monday and Thursday as well. However, it’s not included in this forecast package for now.

Friday’s highs will range between 100 and 110. Highs on Saturday will range between 100 and 107. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Cooler weather returns on Monday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Lower to middle 90s are forecast on Tuesday. We’ll turn hotter by Wednesday and Thursday once again with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s.



Morning lows on Saturday will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Upper 60s to upper 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Low temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will ranger from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, August 11)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 10. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions have returned for portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains were classified as “drought-free” over the last month. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 10) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 11:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:38 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (1936)

Record Low: 56° (1915/1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and very hot. A slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon in some areas. Highs between 100 and 110. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in some areas later in the afternoon. Highs between 100 and 107. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser