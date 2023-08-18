LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Friday for Baily, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. High temperatures between 105° and 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. High temperatures between 105° and 110° are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Friday, August 18)

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today:

Very hot weather will continues on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A Heat Advisory is in effect from early afternoon through midevening. High temperatures will once again ranging from 100 to 110. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10-20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:11 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:30 PM CDT.

Saturday:

The heat will back off some on Saturday, but temperatures will remain hot area wide. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the triple-digits. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times The wind will be out of the south 10-20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:12 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:29 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

We’re watching Wednesday and Thursday of next week for a return of precipitation. Long-range forecast models show a tropical disturbance will west and northwest across portions of Texas. Some moisture from this disturbance will work into portions of the South Plains and bring some rain chances back to portions of the area (mostly favoring the southwestern and western portions of the South Plains).



Very hot weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from 100 to 110. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday range from upper 90s to the triple-digits. Monday’s daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Cooler weather is forecast Tuesday through Thursday with highs only in the lower to the middle 90s.



Low temperatures Saturday through Tuesday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Sunday through Tuesday. Low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the past week, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 17. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are in place across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 17)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 18:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:30 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2019)

Record Low: 55° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and continued very hot. A Heat Advisory is in effect area wide Friday afternoon. High temperatures between 100 and 110 with. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Heat Advisory through Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and still hot. Highs in the upper 90s and triple-digits. South wind 10-20 mph.

