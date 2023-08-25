LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

It’ll turn hotter once again across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times with a south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:16 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions and quiet weather is forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:22 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll continue to remain hot across the area with high temperatures ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon and in the evening for some areas. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:17 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:21 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorm chances return from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Hotter weather returns for most areas on Friday and Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the lower to the middle 90s on Sunday. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Monday and Tuesday. Lower to middle 90s return for highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Morning lows on Monday will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be cooler in the lower to middle 60s.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 24. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are now in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought continues continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in portions of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 25:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:22 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 54° (1952)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and turning hotter. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind in the wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and turned hot. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Have a nice weekend!

