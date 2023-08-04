LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, August 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Hot weather will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the triple-digits. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast. However, there is a slight chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm in some areas (favoring the western and northern counties). The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:01 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the evening in some areas (favoring the western and northern counties). Otherwise, mostly clear to partly conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:45 PM CDT

Saturday:

Even hotter weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast area wide. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast. However, there is a very slight chance for a late afternoon and evening thunderstorm for some area (favoring the northern counties). The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:02 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:44 PM CDT.

Don’t forget the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event is taking place on Saturday from 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Buddy Holly Lake. Below is look at the forecast for the event. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK 🎣🐟

14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, August 5)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There a slight chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and Friday evening in some areas. There is also a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening in some areas. There is another small chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, above-average high temperatures will continue to be the lead weather story over the extended forecast period. It will be slightly “cooler” for some areas on Sunday and Monday.



High temperatures on this Friday will range from the upper 90s to the triple digits. Upper 90s and triple digits are forecast on Friday. Triple-digits are forecast area wide on Saturday. Highs on Sunday through Tuesday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll turn even hotter on Wednesday and Thursday will triple-digits forecast area wide.

Saturday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Sunday morning’s lows will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Middle 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, August 4)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Roughly the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 3) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 4:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:45 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1943/2003)

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s and the triple-digits. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and even hot. A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the triple-digits with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser