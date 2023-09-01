LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Welcome to September! We start the new month with more hot weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s under sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:21 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Clear to mainly clear conditions are forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:14 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Hot weather will continue as we enter the first half of the Labor Day weekend across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s under sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:22 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:12 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A hot weather pattern is back in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we enter early September. The forecast looks to remain dry through the extended forecast period.

The hot weather will continue Friday through Tuesday of next week with daytime highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. High temperatures will drop back some on Wednesday with middle to upper 90s forecast. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday.

Low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range from the lower to upper 60s. Morning lows on Monday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Middle 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday through Thursday.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 1:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:13 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 104° (2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 31.

Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock area moved back into to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in most of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and continued hot. Highs in the middle and the upper 90s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear to mainly sky with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and continued hot. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Have a great Labor Day weekend!

