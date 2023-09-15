LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, September 15)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually end across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this morning. It’ll be mostly cloudy in the morning, then become mostly sunny to partly cloudy by midday and into the afternoon. We’ll keep the mention of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for some areas later in the day. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the very low 80s. The wind will be out of the east 5-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent in the morning, then dropping to 20 percent for midday and into the afternoon.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:30 AM CDT.

More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. The evening will start partly cloudy, but it will gradually become mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-northeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:55 PM CDT.



Update: The Storm Prediction Center the South Plains in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) severe weather risk. The Rolling Plains is also under a “marginal” severe weather risk. The time frame is from Friday PM through early Saturday AM. The threats include hail up to 1.75″ (golf ball) size in diameter, wind gusts 60-70 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday PM, September 15 – Early Saturday AM, September 16)

Saturday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday morning across the area. There is another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. It’ll be a partly sunny day with highs in the middle 70s to the very low 80s. The wind will be out of the northeast 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent in the morning, dropping to 30 percent later in the day and in the evening.

Sunrise is at 7:31 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:53 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Friday and Saturday. We’ll have a break from thunderstorm chances on Sunday. However, isolated thunderstorm chances will return daily Monday through Thursday. Below average temperatures will continue through Sunday. Above average temperatures will return next week.



High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will range from the middle 70s to the very low 80s. We’ll start warming back up on Sunday with high ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We’ll be warmer on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Tuesday through Thursday.

Middle 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows Saturday morning. Middle 50s to lower 60s are forecast for Sunday and Monday mornings. Low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday mornings will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 14.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area remains classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 14)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 15:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 60°

Record High: 99° (1965)

Record Low: 42° (1993)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible later in the day. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the very low 80s. East wind 5-15 mph with occasional gusts to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent in the morning and 20 percent later in the day.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and the evening. Partly sunny with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the very low 80s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent in the morning and 30 percent later in the day.

