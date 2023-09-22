LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll heat back up across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy at times with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas The wind will be out of the south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:35 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There could be a stray thunderstorm early this evening in some areas. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind will be out of the south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:44 PM CDT.

Saturday:

The autumnal equinox will occur at 1:50 AM CDT on Saturday. However, it’s going to be a hot first day of fall across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will remain in the lower to the middle 90s. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast. It’ll be breezy at times with a west wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:36 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:43 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible in some areas late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Isolated thunderstorm chances are possible in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

It’ll turn hotter again on this Friday with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. We’ll hold in the lower to the middle 90s for highs on Saturday. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 00s. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Morning lows on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

Drought Update:

Much needed and welcomed rainfall during the week of September 11th resulted in improvements to the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 21. The majority of the area dropped back one drought category in the update. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area dropped back to moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) status as of Thursday’s update.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 22:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 58°

Record High: 98° (1977)

Record Low: 40° (1995)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, turning hotter again and breezy at times. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible early in the evening for some areas. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, continued hot and breezy at times. High temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. West wind 10-20 mph.

Have a nice weekend!

