Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast through mid-afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll become mostly sunny to partly cloudy late in the afternoon. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. It’ll be another breezy and warm day with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:40 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the western South Plains. Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s. It’ll continue to be breezy at times with a south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening at 7:35 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. It’ll be breezy and slightly cooler with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:41 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:33 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

We’ll keep a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon and evening Friday and Saturday across the western South Plains. Isolated thunderstorm chances are forecast in the morning, afternoon and evening on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances will become more isolated once again on Wednesday with chances in the morning, afternoon and evening.



High temperatures on Friday will range from lower to the middle 90s. Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s on Saturday. Lower to middle 80s are forecast on Sunday. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Lower to middle 80s are the forecast highs for Tuesday. Daytime highs on Tuesday will drop back into range from the middle 70s to the very low 80s. Only middle to upper 70s are forecast for Wednesday.



Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the lower to the upper 60s. Lower to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows for Sunday and Monday. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. On Wednesday morning, low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 50s.

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 29:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:35 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 97° (2011)

Record Low: 33° (1916)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. Breezy and continued warm highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the western South Plains. Partly cloudy in the evening and overnight and breezy at times. Low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued breezy and slightly cooler. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Have a nice weekend!

