The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Friday for Borden and Scurry County. High temperatures at or just above 105° are forecast.

Another day of very hot weather is forecast on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. There is slight chance for a thunderstorm later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures will range from the upper end of the middle 90s and well into the triple digits. The wind will be out of the west 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Lubbock’s record high for Friday is 97° from 1915, 1922 & 1985. We will break the record high this afternoon.



Sunrise is at 7:26 AM CDT.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible this evening for some areas. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly conditions are forecast this evening. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:04 PM CDT.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures won’t be quite as hot, but we’ll still range from the middle to the upper 90s. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two later in the afternoon and into the evening. It’ll be breezy at times with a east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Lubbock’s record high for Saturday is 99° from 1984. We’ll be flirting with the record.



Sunrise is at 7:26 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:02 PM CDT.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible in some areas on Friday. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast Monday through Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Thunderstorm chances will become more isolated once again on Thursday. We’ll transition from above average temperatures ending this week to below average temperatures next week.

Highs on Friday will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to well into the triple digits. We’ll drop back some on Saturday, but it will remain hot with middle to upper 90s forecast. It’ll start cooling down more on Sunday with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. Monday will be cooler with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Even cooler weather is forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.



Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to the middle 60s are forecast Monday morning. Tuesday through Thursday mornings will be much cooler with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 7.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area is classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Lubbock is well over four inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:04 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 97° (1915/1922/1985)

Record Low: 45° (2020)

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. An isolated thunderstorm possible later in the afternoon some areas. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to well into the triple digits. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm is possible this evening for some areas. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and not quite as hot. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible later in the afternoon and early in the evening for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 90s. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

