LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hot, high fire danger returns in the afternoon. High of 89°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cold front arrives overnight. Low of 48°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A mild, breezy day. High of 72°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH

Wildfire weather continues across the South Plains today as more warm, breezy, and extremely dry conditions persist.

A wave of humid air moved in overnight, but that will have no bearing on our forecast for this afternoon as the dry line surges east, bringing bone dry air out of the desert to our west and plunging relative humidity values into the low single digits by this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 15 to 20 mph, and coupling that with the dry air and very dry grass and brush we have in place, Red Flag Warnings are once again in effect area-wide this afternoon. With the west winds, downslope warming will help to push our highs into the upper 80s to low 90s, with a high in Lubbock of 89.

A cold front will arrive overnight, and that brings a nice cooldown to start off the Easter weekend! Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s on Saturday with a northeast breeze. Fire danger should not be as much of a concern Saturday as humidities behind the front will generally stay above 20%. Partly cloudy skies and a high of 72.

Easter Sunday will see the dry line punch through the Lubbock area once again, bringing breezy and very dry conditions back for the holiday. Fire danger will once again be a highlight, so if you are planning any outdoor festivities for the holiday, please use caution and avoid anything that could lead to a spark! Highs will be a good deal warmer than Saturday, returning to the mid-80s.

Extended Forecast:

The upper level pattern is going to stay fairly quiet heading into next week, but some subtle features in the upper atmosphere could lead to rain chances returning to the south plains! We will generally be under broad, flat high pressure aloft with the jet stream staying off to the north, but a weakness in the ridge overhead could combine with a surge of moisture to produce some shower and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday! Right now, models are still not in agreement on how exactly this scenario plays out, and as a result I will be hedging my bets on those rain chances for now. Currently, it’s looking like a fairly hit or miss rain event, but I think it warrants a 30% chance of rain at this time. We will be tracking it closely and keeping our fingers crossed that it continues to trend in the right direction.

Things may start to get active weather-wise toward the end of the month as a pattern shift is beginning to look more likely, but at least for the next 7 days, we will stay mostly dry and agreeable with highs in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Easter!

Jack Maney