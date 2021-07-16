KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and dry. High of 92°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very near average, a few isolated storms possible late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 93. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

You might have been woken up by thunder this morning! Several rounds of thunderstorms moved through the Lubbock metro last night, bringing us a pretty nice splash of water. This unusually wet June and July has effectively killed off the last of the drought in Texas, with only a little bit of it hanging on in eastern New Mexico.

For the rest of today, we should remain dry across the region as high pressure aloft starts to push back into our area and will shut down most attempts at thunderstorm development this afternoon. High temperatures will nose just a little higher today than they were yesterday, with a high of 92 this afternoon under mostly clear skies with a south breeze at 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight we will stay dry, with lows near 70.

As we go toward the weekend, an interesting pattern develops as the high pressure ridge continues building just to our west. In most other cases, we’d be gearing up for a more extended period of warm and dry conditions, but a little wrinkle in that ridge will bring changes back to our forecast. This little low pressure feature rotating around the outside of the high, which we refer to as a shortwave trough, will swing into our area Sunday night into Monday morning, and this little feature brings a cold front and storm chances with it. Current thinking puts the best storm chances Monday and into Tuesday as this wave moves overhead, providing enough of a disturbance to produce showers and storms in the region. This shortwave will help pivot the high pressure further west and north, which should bring in below average temperatures for the first part of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid July 16th, 2021.

Hope you all have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx