KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Slightly below average temperatures, a few storms west. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 90°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 67°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit hotter, some isolated storms in the area. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 93. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

The summer doldrums are coming back to the south plains, but not before we squeeze out just a tiny bit more rain over the next few days. Today, we should feel very similar to how we felt yesterday, with a high of 90 and a gentle breeze out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Some storms are ongoing this morning near the Texas/New Mexico border, but no severe weather is expected from those, and they will not move very much from where they are now. Only a very slight 10% shot of a storm here in the Lubbock metro this afternoon.

Tonight, storms should taper off after sunset, with a low of 68 and mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow once again looks like repeat of today with a little bit of extra heat. A high of 93 with a few widely isolated storms possible, but most folks will stay dry.

The large scale pattern looks to stagnate pretty quickly by the start of next week. Our rain chances for the next few days are being driven by a weak area of low pressure that has cut off from the main jet stream and is moving to the west, crossing over our viewing area today. As the low moves to the west, it will drag some moisture back into the area, which will provide just enough fuel to get some widely scattered, disorganized storms going, though rain chances will remain low as there just aren’t any local features in the atmosphere to provide a focus for storm activity. As high pressure builds aloft over the weekend, storm chances should gradually taper off, giving way to very typical summertime weather with temperatures in the mid 90s and mostly dry conditions across the region.

It’s been nice while it lasted, but it looks like the dog days of summer are finally here to stay.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid Friday, July 23rd, 2021

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney

