KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered storms. Chance of Rain: 70%. High of 83°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A few lingering storms, but mostly dry overnight. Low of 65°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler with scattered storms returning. High of 79°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Storms will be on the increase today as a weak cold front rolls through the area and stalls to the south of the Lubbock metro. High temperatures will be a little cooler today from the front and increased cloud cover it brings, with a high of 83 and and breeze out of the northeast at 10-15mph.



A wave of rain has been ongoing all morning in northern portions of our viewing area, though this is on a weakening trend and should be mostly gone by midday. Later on this afternoon and further to the south, additional storm development is expected closer to the stalled frontal boundary. This appears to line up fairly well with the Lubbock metro, so rain chances are looking high for this afternoon. That said, storm coverage will not be quite as widespread as the morning showers further north, so a fair number of us could miss out on the rain.

Storms will move off and weaken this evening, but redevelopment is again possible on Saturday during the day. In addition to this activity, a wave of storms will develop along the front range of the Rockies in New Mexico Saturday afternoon and race southeast toward our viewing area, giving an additional shot of rainfall during the overnight hours. More off and on rain chances appear likely through the weekend, so there could be some impacts to 4th of July activities.

Long-term, we will keep the unseasonably cool and wet pattern around through about the middle of next week, when the dreaded heat dome will attempt to make a comeback to the region. The end of next week looks like a return to more average temperatures and less rain chances.

In the tropics, Elsa has become a hurricane as it passed over the island of Barbados today. It will be moving toward Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, and eventually the southeastern United States. Current expectations are for strengthening to be slow, limited by the storm’s rapid forward speed and land interactions. It has, however, overperformed expectations thus far. We will have to track it closely!

KLBK 7-day Forecast

Valid Friday, July 2nd

Hope you all have a great weekend! Happy 4th of July!

-Jack Maney

Facebook – Meteorologist Jack Maney

Twitter – @JackmanWx