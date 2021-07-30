KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and mostly dry, a couple of isolated storms possible southwest. High of 93°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 70°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Near average conditions and dry. High of 94. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

We made it to Friday! Today will be a bit on the hot side, but that’s really the only complaint I can make about it. High temperatures will be very close to normal today, with a high of 93 under mostly clear skies. A couple of isolated storms are possible especially southwest this afternoon, but expect a mostly dry afternoon with light winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, calm and mild with a low of 70.

Tomorrow will be pretty much a repeat performance of today, with a high of 94 and mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light and southerly, and no storms are expected for your Saturday.

Things start to get interesting as we look ahead toward the end of the weekend. A strong trough of low pressure over the eastern US will shove a cold front into our area on Sunday, and this front will be encountering a very moist air mass overhead, and as such, showers and storms are expected to be widespread after the front passes through the area Sunday afternoon. Storm chances appear best Sunday night and into Monday morning, and rainfall could be heavy at times!

The front will also drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees and leaves us well below average into the middle of next week, with continued storm chances through the week as high pressure will be shoved to the west of our area. These should be the hottest weeks of the year, so it’s exciting to keep our unsettled and cooler pattern going through what should be the dog days of summer.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney