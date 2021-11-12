KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: November 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds and cooler behind another cold front. High of 59°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Light winds, clear skies, possibly Lubbock’s first freeze! Low of 32°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds reverse direction, and high temperatures will quickly rebound. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Another cold front is rolling across the South Plains today, and behind it we will see a cooler day to close out the week. Strong winds are possible with some potential for a little blowing dust in the air before noon, with NE winds around 18 to 23 with gusts to near 40 mph. This front will pass through completely dry, bringing more dry air behind it and completely clear skies this afternoon, with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s all day long.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will settle into place, and this is a perfect recipe for overnight cooling! Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for many folks, and Lubbock is going to be toeing the line for the official first freeze early Saturday morning with a low expected near 32 degrees! If you have outdoor potted plants and haven’t brought them in yet, now is the time!

Tomorrow, winds will shift around to the exact opposite direction from today, and downsloping winds out of the southwest will aid in a quick warmup for Saturday. Kickoff for Texas Tech vs Iowa State at the Jones is gonna be pretty close to perfect, with clear blue skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! The only negative I can find in that forecast is that winds will be a bit strong at 15 to 20 mph.

A strong trough of low pressure centered over the eastern US this week has been the source of numerous cold fronts this week, and it will send one last surge of cold air our way on Sunday, though this one will be more of a last gasp than a last hurrah. NE winds and a slight cooldown to close the weekend will be replaced by a sharp warming trend early next week, and we might even be looking at record highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday, followed by yet another strong cold front on Wednesday. The fall roller coaster continues, and we will have some pretty big ups and downs over the week ahead, but even with all these disturbances moving through, the atmosphere overhead will stay quite dry, and there are no rain chances to speak of in the next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney