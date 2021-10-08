KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: October 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 59°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Record breaking heat! (Old Record: 93°) High of 95°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

Summer isn’t ready to give up the ghost just yet, and for the next couple of days, we are going to stay quite hot. This afternoon should see our temperatures spike into the low to mid 90s, with the highest temperatures where they usually are in the Rolling Plains. Lubbock should top out at about 92 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a wind out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph.

Tonight, another mild and calm night with temperatures dipping down to 62 degrees in the Lubbock metro.

Texas Tech vs TCU on Saturday is unfortunately going to fall on the hottest day we’ve got this week. Strong heating as a result of strong downslope winds from the SW at 20 to 25 mph will help us heat up to 95 degrees in the afternoon. There could also be a bit of blowing dust in the air thanks to those gusty winds, but at least there is no chance of a rain delay! The 6:00 pm kickoff should avoid the worst of the day’s heat, with temperatures trailing off throughout the course of the game.

That record breaking heat on Saturday will come to an end as a strong upper level storm system moves past the area. This will pass overhead without giving us much in the way of storm chances, as we will still have dry air in place. The cold front will pass through dry, bringing gusty winds from the NW and cooling our highs into the middle 80s. As that upper low passes our area, it will encounter much better moisture further east, and severe storms are expected in eastern Oklahoma and NE Texas Sunday evening.

Hot on that first storm’s heels, a second and possibly even stronger upper level low will approach the area on Tuesday. This one will take a bit lower and slower track, and the end result is that the severe threat will be further west, possibly near our area on Tuesday. With the trough moving slower, we should see better moisture enter our area, which will allow storms to develop in the afternoon. Right now, models are favoring the severe threat in the Rolling Plains and further to the north and east, and does not include the Lubbock metro at this time. That said, there are still a lot of variables in the forecast, and the threat area is subject to change as the details of the forecast become clearer. Stay tuned for updates, and have a fantastic weekend!

