LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and breezy. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 65°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and breezy. High of 92°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

We’re ending our week with more warm and sunny weather, but another cold front is in the cards this weekend!

After a cool start, strong daytime heating with full sun will bring our temperatures up to the 90 degree mark here in Lubbock, with some middle 90s possible out to the east in the Rolling Plains. The front yesterday swept out much of the moisture that was lingering in the low levels, and that should lead to less clouds developing in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezier than yesterday, at 12 to 18 mph out of the southwest. It will be a warm and dry evening for high school football games tonight, with no issues from the weather expected.

Tomorrow will be more of the same. After a mild overnight in the mid 60s, temperatures will once again rise to the low 90s with sunny skies and breezy winds from the southwest at 12 to 18 mph. TTU vs. UT kickoff at 2:30pm will be a little toasty at 92 degrees, so remember your sunscreen and to stay hydrated!

A cold front will sweep in as a storm system passes to the north on Sunday, and that will bring somewhat windy and cooler conditions with northeast winds and temperatures in the upper 80s, falling a bit more quickly late in the day. This front will have a bit more punch than the one yesterday, but it will still struggle to drop our temperatures below average. We will cool down into the mid to low 80s for monday, and then more warm and dry weather for the rest of the week as upper level high pressure hangs tough.

Hurricane Fiona brushed past Bermuda today and is expected to continue quickly to the north into the Canadian maritime provinces as a very powerful non-tropical low, while in the Caribbean, Tropical Depression 9 has formed. The next name in the list is Hermine. This storm will be taking aim at the eastern Gulf of Mexico, with the official National Hurricane Center forecast calling for a Category 2 hurricane near Florida early next week. If you have family out that way, make sure to check in on them!

Jack Maney