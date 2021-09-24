KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 85°. Winds S 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 54°. Winds S 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A touch warmer, but still quite pleasant! High of 87°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

We are closing out the week with great weather on the South Plains! Temperatures will be warm but not too hot, with 85 degrees expected this afternoon. Cloud cover will be a bit heavier today than yesterday, but there should still be a good amount of sunshine today and a nice breeze out of the south at 12 to 18 mph.

Tonight, another cool and calm night expected. Low of 54.

The weekend is going to continue the trend of calm and warm conditions we’ve seen this week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. Weak upper-level ridging will keep things quite benign through Sunday.

Early next week, changes will start to come into our forecast. An upper level cutoff low is going to approach our area from the west on Monday, and that will bring with it some rain chances! This will be Monday and Tuesday, but moisture quality is going to be a bit questionable, precluding more widespread rainfall. Widely scattered to scattered storm development seems reasonable, though. By midweek, return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will saturate the low-levels of the atmosphere and promote better rain chances as a second, much stronger area of low pressure comes across the Rockies. This one looks to be far enough south to put us in a very favorable pattern for precipitation. This is, of course, still nearly a full week away, and there are still a lot of key details about this forecast that are hazy at this time, so we aren’t going to lock that in just yet. However, the week ahead is looking increasingly favorable for rainfall, and hopefully we will be able to put an end to the dry spell we’ve had since mid-August.

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney