KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny, isolated storms mostly northwest. Chance of rain: 10% High of 93°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly cloudy skies. Low of 71°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front arrives in the afternoon, bringing a cooldown and increasing rain chances once it passes through. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Another warm day on the south plains will close out our week, but we are getting ready to bring in some changes this weekend! For today, much the same weather as we’ve seen for the last week with temperatures in the low to mid-90’s here in Lubbock, under mostly sunny skies with a south breeze at 10 to 15 mph. We will still have enough moisture in the air to support storm development this afternoon, but an upper level high pressure center nearby and just to the east of our area will help suppress some of the storm development. Only a few isolated storms are expected today, with the best coverage of storms off to the northwest of the Lubbock metro. Our rain chances here in the Hub City will be quite low, with only about a 20% chance.

Tonight, storms will not last long after sunset and we are expecting mostly dry conditions to prevail, with mostly clear skies and a low of 71.

Tomorrow will start out feeling much like today, but things will start to change during the afternoon hours. A cold front will enter the area from the north and brings with it greatly increased storm chances! Storms will be scattered to possibly widespread on the cool side of the front, and an interesting relationship will shape up between the front and the storms behind it. More storm coverage would result in more cool outflow winds, which would help enhance the front and push it further south. Storm chances will increase quickly once the front passes your location, ranging from about 10% ahead of the front to 50% behind the front. Because of uncertainty regarding the southward progression of this front, I will keep our rain chances in Lubbock at a fairly conservative 30% for Saturday. Temperatures should warm up into the low 90s before the front arrives, but the timing of the front will directly affect our temperatures. If the front arrives early, our high will be in the mid 80s. If it arrives late, a high in the mid-90s. For now I will split the difference and put our expected high for Saturday at 91 degrees.

Scattered storms will continue for Sunday, and I think our best shot of rain will come in Sunday afternoon. Rain chances of 40% in Lubbock seem reasonable, and much more cloudy and cool with a high of 85 for the latter half of the weekend. The front will wash out and mostly dissipate by Monday, and we should start to dry out by the start of the next work week with highs returning to near normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Jack Maney