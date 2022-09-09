LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 65°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and partly cloudy until late, when storms move in from the north with a cold front. Chance of rain: 30% PM. High of 88°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

More agreeable weather is coming up for the end of the work week, but our first truly fall-like cold front is coming this weekend!

High pressure has weakened over the western US, and now the door is open for our weather to change. It will take a little longer for those changes to arrive, and we will stay warm and dry for today with highs in the low 90s and light winds out of the southeast.

A storm system far to the north will send its attendant cold front through the area tomorrow, though it will hold off until late in the day. Most of Saturday will remain dry, though we might see a bit of A bit of moisture from Hurricane Kay to the west will help the cold front generate some showers and storms, and those will move in from the north through the evening Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. In addition to the possibility of rain, we will also see a significant cooldown with clouds hanging tough through the day on

Sunday and holding our temperatures in the low 70s, maybe even the 60s for some spots! Rain chances will be about 30% for Lubbock Saturday, remaining about the same through the day Sunday with some light rain or occasional thunderstorms possible.

The cooldown will not last too long, as upper level high pressure will be reassuming control over the area starting Monday, and that will allow temperatures to rise back near and above average in the upper 80s and low 90s. The first day of fall is less than 2 weeks away!

Have a great weekend!

Jack Maney