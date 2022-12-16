LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and bitter cold. Low of 17°. Winds WNW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 48°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

The coldest night of the season will fall on the South Plains tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 10s to mid 20s under a clear sky with calm winds. Be sure to remember the 4 Ps! Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures. Make sure all outdoor pipes are properly insulated and water faucets are shut off. Leave cabinet doors open inside of your home if they have water pipes in them that are also on an exterior wall of your home. Lastly, check on your people! Make sure your neighbors and loved ones have an adequate source of heat, and are able to keep warm!

Forecast low temperatures for Saturday morning, December 17th, 2022.

Saturday will be a little warmer across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a beautiful blue sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will not be as cold, but a widespread hard freeze is expected. Lows will settle in the upper 10s to low 30s by sunrise on our Sunday.

We will see more 50s around the region by Sunday afternoon as clouds increase around the forecast area. A few showers will be possible later in the day. These will remain in the form of rain only, with total rainfall remaining less than 0.05″-0.10″. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH, helping to keep temperatures a bit more elevated. Sunday night into Monday morning will be a little warmer, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s expected.

Above average temperatures will be the focus point of Monday’s forecast! Highs will range anywhere from the upper 40s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north during the evening as a cold front moves into the region. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH are expected throughout the day. Temperatures take a tumble overnight, eventually coming to a halt in the upper 10s to upper 20s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain below average for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, our strongest front of the season will arrive. Highs for Thursday will most likely occur before sunrise, with daytime temperatures remaining below freezing. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s and 30s, with morning lows in the single digits to mid 20s! Temperatures this cold, in addition to breezier conditions, could lead to frostbite in as little as 20-30 minutes! Remember those 4 Ps, and make sure to keep warm. As of right now, precipitation does not look likely during our extended forecast, but we will be paying very close attention to this forecast. Be sure to stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this quickly evolving forecast!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 16th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 78° (2016)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 3° (1987)

Have a wonderful and warm weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

