LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cold front arrives late. Low of 34°. Winds W→NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Showers north late. High of 49°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches from the north. Ahead of our front, winds will remain gust out of the west as high as 30-40 MPH. Once the front pushes through after midnight, winds will shift to the north as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to mid 40s.

A cloudy and cold Saturday is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s, with daytime highs ranging from the low 40s to low 50s under a cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with gusts settling below 20-25 MPH after lunch. About this time, showers will begin to increase over eastern New Mexico. This activity will spread east, resulting in showers along and to the north of Highway 62/82 during the evening and overnight hours. Be sure to bring a warm, waterproof jacket out to the Miracles Christmas Parade! The route will be along 34th street, from Avenue Q through Indiana Avenue. Parade starts at 6 PM. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to upper 40s with isolated showers continuing.

Isolated showers will remain possible for northern areas on Sunday. Southwesterly winds and an increase in moisture will keep temperatures warmer across the region. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a cloudy sky, with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 MPH possible throughout the day. We will become drier overnight, as lows settle in the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Well above average temperatures move into the KLBK viewing area for Monday. Highs soar in the mid 60s to upper 70s across the South Plains, with winds gusting upwards of 35-40 MPH out of the southwest. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around throughout the day. Overnight, lows will remain mild, only dropping into the 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 2nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 58°

Record High: 81° (1995)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 13° (1915 and 1918)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

