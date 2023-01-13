LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 30°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: High clouds. Warm and windy. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A few clouds will hang around the South Plains tonight as lows bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Saturday will be warm and windy. Highs will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s under an overcast sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH expected. Breezy conditions will keep us warmer overnight, with lows only falling into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Wind gusts upwards of 40-50 MPH are likely Sunday, bringing in more tumbleweeds and blowing dust to eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Daytime highs will remain in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Blowing dust could result in reduced visibility at times. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain mild, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Our Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will remain windy, with temperatures cooling about 5-10 degrees around the region. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Sustained wind speeds of 20-25 MPH are expected out of the west. With gusts as high as 40-50 MPH possible, we will remain concerned with the potential for fire weather conditions. If you see a fire, please contact 911 immediately as any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warmer and windy, with lows only cooling into the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A cold front will move into the South Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, possibly resulting in a few showers around the region. Highs will fall from the 60s and 70s Tuesday, to the 50s and 60s Wednesday. Winds will remain breezy, shifting from the southwest to the northwest from Tuesday into Wednesday, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH remaining likely. Temperatures will remain close to their seasonal averages for Thursday and Friday, with possibly a few showers returning to western areas late Friday evening.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 13th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:00 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1953)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -16° (1918)

