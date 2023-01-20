LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Shower or two north. Low of 29°. Winds SE→W 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

A cold front will pass through the South Plains tonight, possibly bringing a few showers to areas north of Highway 70! These should be mainly in the form of rain. However, temperatures will be close to freezing, so a few snow showers could find their way into the mix. Winds will shift from the southeast to the west behind the front, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s over northwestern areas, to the low 40s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Our Saturday will be cooler around the South Plains thanks to the cold front. Highs will peak in the low 40s over the northwestern South Plains, with eastern areas peaking in the mid 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the area, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be another cold one, as low temperatures settle in the low 20s to low 30s.

A typical late January day is in store for the KLBK viewing area for Sunday. Highs will warm into the 50s to low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west early in the day, before shifting to the southeast during the afternoon. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. Later in the day, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system. We will call it a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight, as lows cool into the 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Monday.

A mostly cloudy sky will hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Monday. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast earlier in the day, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH. A cold front will push through the region later in the day, shifting winds to the northeast. Cold air will filter into the region as precipitation starts to move in. We will see a cold rain eventually transition into a wintry mix and heavy snow by sunrise on Tuesday, with weather impacts beginning to be felt around the KLBK forecast area.

Extended Forecast:

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. A potential winter storm could bring significant impacts to portions of the KLBK viewing area from 6 PM Monday night through Midnight Wednesday morning. Accumulating ice and snow could cause hazardous travel around the region. The overall confidence in this system has slightly increased over the past 24 hours, as new data has come into more of an agreement.

What We Know:

An upper level storm system will approach the area on Tuesday, and will bring precipitation and colder air with it.

While still subject to change, the forecast track is looking likely to be near the Lubbock area, with the corridor of highest precipitation amounts somewhere nearby

What We Don’t Know

The precise track of the low will vary, causing local totals to differ drastically.

The exact timing of the onset of precipitation and greatest impacts.

The type of precipitation that will be falling.

Depending on what exactly transpires on Tuesday will determine what happens for the rest of our extended forecast. Below average temperatures look to continue Tuesday through Friday, with drier weather anticipated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Your First Warning Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest trends of this system. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 20th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 20th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:07 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 78° (1986)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 7° (1940)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Be sure to stay with us through the weekend for updates on next week’s potential winter storm.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx