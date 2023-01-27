LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Breezy with a few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer. High of 60°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

Warmer temperatures are expected around the KLBK viewing area tonight compared to last night. We will see more clouds around tonight, with breezy winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Low temperatures are on track to bottom out in the mid 20s over northwestern areas, to the low 40s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains.

Low temperatures for the morning of Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

Saturday will be much warmer around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Take the time to get out and enjoy some sunshine and warmth while you can! Highs will climb into the mid 50s to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest, sustained around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are likely. Saturday night, a strong cold front will begin to enter the region. This will shift our winds to the north behind the front, cooling temperatures into the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Sunday.

High temperatures for Saturday afternoon, January 28th, 2023.

Sunday will be much colder around the South Plains. Highs will only manage to warm into the upper 30s to upper 40s during the afternoon hours, with winds out of the east around 15-20 MPH. This will make it feel even colder throughout the day. Sunday night, we will fall well below freezing, as lows range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s by sunrise on Monday. Once some areas fall below freezing Sunday night, they will not rise back above it until Wednesday afternoon!

A cold and cloudy day is expected around the KLBK viewing area for Monday. Temperatures will struggle to warm above freezing on the Caprock, with areas across the Rolling Plains only warming into the mid 30s to low 40s. Northeastern areas may see some light freezing drizzle or freezing rain, resulting in some patchy slick spots on area roadways. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain cold, with lows dipping into the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Areas of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and even sleet will work their way into the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. This will result in hazardous travel, especially over the eastern South Plains where precipitation totals are currently expected to be higher. This event currently looks to be too warm to support precipitation in the form of snow. The best windows of opportunity for this icy precipitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from Midnight through Noon each day. As a cold front sweeps through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see a brief window of a snow/sleet mix. High temperatures will likely hover around freezing Tuesday before warming into the mid 30s to low 40s for Wednesday. We’ll cool back down to the mid 30s to mid 40s Thursday, before highs warm back into the 50s as we head into next weekend. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 27th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 27th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:13 PM CDT

Average High: 56°

Record High: 78° (1956 & 1970)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1925)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx