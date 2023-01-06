LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 58°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH.

A cold front is moving through the region this evening, and will clear the area overnight. Temperatures will fall close to freezing along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. A clear sky will be interrupted by a few clouds by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be cooler around the KLBK viewing area. Behind our front, highs will only warm into the 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northwest during the first half of the day, before shifting back to the southeast after midday. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s expected region-wide.

After a cold start, Sunday looks to be warm and breezy around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain mild for this time of year, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

Monday will be even warmer and windier around the area! Highs will climb into the 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible. Blowing dust will also be a possibility for most of us on the Caprock. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain mild, with temperatures only dropping into the 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy remains the moral of the story next week, with high temperatures ranging anywhere from 6-16 degrees above seasonal averages. Morning lows will be around 5-11 degrees above average. Stronger westerly winds will increase the risk of fire weather conditions around the South Plains, so be sure to limit any activities that may result in a spark. With morning lows remaining close to freezing, be sure to bring in your pets and plants if they’re sensitive to the colder temperatures.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 6th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:54 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 79° (1927)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 0° (1971)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

