LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 56°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

An overcast sky will remain around the South Plains through the overnight hours Friday through Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s to low 60s, with winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas, especially off the caprock.

A mostly cloudy, overcast sky is expected across the region on Saturday. This will not keep us from warming up to above average levels. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to upper 80s. A few locations off the Caprock could peak in the low 90s. Sustained winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH are expected. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are possible. We will remain dry throughout the day, but around sunset, it looks like a few more showers and storms will begin to develop over southwestern areas. Showers and storms will increase in coverage overnight through Sunday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially over northeastern areas! Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH, and hail up to 1.50″ in diameter will be possible with strongest storms. Best timing for this will be from Midnight through 4 AM CDT. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s too low 60s.

High temperatures for Sunday will likely occur around Midnight! A strong cold front moves through the South Plains during the early morning hours. This will result in falling temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will likely only warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s during the daytime hours of Sunday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, especially over southern areas. Rainfall totals could top 1.00-1.50″ throughout the day. Winds will shift to the northeast behind the front, gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH! Rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

We start off the work week with continuing showers and occasional rumbles of thunder. Heavy rainfall will continue across the region, especially over our southernmost areas. Event rainfall totals could peak over 3″ for some! Most of the viewing area will see at least 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall. Our northern areas will see the least amount, with 0.25″-0.50″ likely. Highs on Monday will be below average, ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s under a cloudy sky. Winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH are expected. We will begin to dry out a bit Monday night into Tuesday morning, as lows settle in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

We will continue to dry out on Tuesday. After the morning hours, we should be dry for all of the South Plains. Dry conditions will remain around the region for the rest of the extended forecast period, with temperatures returning to above average levels. Highs will stay below average on Tuesday, peaking in the upper 50s to mid 60s. By Friday of next week, we’ll be back in the upper 70s to lower 80s! Morning lows remain chilly, bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 50s. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers, storms, and cooler temperatures across the region!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 14th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:15 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 97° (2020)

Average Low: 49°

Record Low: 31° (1969)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

