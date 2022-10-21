LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low of 57°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and windy! High of 85°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Friday was a warm and sunny day across the South Plains! Friday night into Saturday morning will remain clear, with above average temperatures remaining around the region. By sunrise, lows will only cool into the low 50s to low 60s. Sustained winds out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH are expected.

Happy Homecoming to the Red Raiders! Saturday’s game against West Virginia will be warm and windy. High temperatures will peak in the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH are expected, with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH at times. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain warm, with lows in the low 50s to mid 60s.

If you enjoy the warmer temperatures, Sunday will be the last day you enjoy for a while. Highs will warm into the mid 70s to upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be stronger on Sunday thanks to our next storm system beginning to approach the KLBK viewing area. Gusts could exceed 40 MPH at times, with sustained speeds of 20-25 MPH out of the southwest throughout the day. Later in the overnight hours, our cold front will pass through the region. This will shift our winds to the northwest, with gusts remaining between 30-45 MPH. A few showers will be possible across the region. Lows by sunrise on Monday will range from the mid 40s to low 60s, with warmest temperatures remaining across the Rolling Plains.

High temperatures for Monday will mostly likely occur during the early morning hours, especially over the northern South Plains. Actual highs will range through the mid 60s to mid 70s, with daytime temperatures only warming back into the 60s. Scattered showers and storms will increase throughout the day, with a few strong to severe storms off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains! Strong winds are expected to continue across the region, with gusts around 35-45 MPH expected. This will make it feel like the 50s most of the day! As cold air begins to wrap around the system Monday night into Tuesday morning, we could see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain over northern areas! Temperatures will remain well above freezing, so thankfully no accumulation or travel impacts are expected. Low temperatures will eventually drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Tuesday, with showers tapering off from west to east.

Extended Forecast:

As rain exits the region on Tuesday, the cooler air will stick around. Highs will remain below average through Wednesday, only warming into the 60s to mid 70s. More sunshine will return to the area, with some cold mornings in store for the South Plains. Areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor could see their first freeze Wednesday morning! Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the cooler temperatures. We will briefly warm back up on Thursday, with highs peaking close to average in the 70s. Our next cold front will pass through the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing in more showers and storms, and below average temperatures. Highs fall back into the 60s next Friday, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecast from your First Warning Weather Team on social media, everythinglubbock.com, and in the First Warning Weather App!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 20th:

Sunrise: 7:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:06 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 90° (2003)

Average Low: 46°

Record Low: 26° (1917)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Wreck Em!

-Jacob

