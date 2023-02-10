LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for February 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 23°. Winds W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 58°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

A cold and clear night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be light out of the west, with sustained speeds out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 10s to mid 20s by sunrise on Saturday. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the colder temperatures, and turn off your automated yard sprinklers.

Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer around the South Plains for Saturday, with highs ranging through the 50s region-wide. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, with a mostly sunny sky expected throughout the day. Clouds will increase later in the day, lingering overnight. Lows will settle into the mid 20s to mid 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the warmest day out of the next week across the region! Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. If you plan on watching the big game outdoors, it’ll be perfect for it! Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday morning as our next storm system moves in. A few showers will even be possible over eastern New Mexico! Lows cool into the low 30s to mid 40s by Monday morning.

Showers will increase from west to east around the region on Monday. Eastern areas will see the heaviest of precipitation, with anywhere from 0.10″-0.25″ falling during the day. Lubbock will see up to 0.10″, with areas west of Lubbock seeing less than 0.10″. Highs will warm into the 50s to low 60s under a cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast during the morning and afternoon hours. Overnight, rain will be most likely east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor, with an additional 0.10″-0.25″ likely. Rain will end from west to east overnight, as lows settle into the 30s and 40s.

Extended Forecast:

We will clear out late Tuesday morning, with afternoon highs back in the 50s and 60s. It’ll be windy with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH expected. Temperatures will drop Wednesday into Thursday, with a strong front arriving Wednesday afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s, falling into the 30s and 40s for Thursday. By next Friday, we’ll slowly begin to warm back up, with highs peaking in the 40s and 50s. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 10th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 10th:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:27 PM CDT

Average High: 59°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 1° (1929)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx