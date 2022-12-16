LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy and cold. High of 40°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH..

Tonight: Cold and calm. Low of 21°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Chilly and mostly sunny. High of 46°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Cold weather continues across the south plains today as we settle in for the chilliest day of our week. Highs will struggle to breach the 40 degree mark this afternoon as more cold air continues spilling in on a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudcover will be around some this afternoon, but lots of sunshine will once again be the main highlight of the day’s weather besides the colder temperatures.

Tonight, winds go light and skies will be clear, which sets us up for rapid cooling overnight and will bring temps down to the teens across large portions of the Llano Estacado by sunrise tomorrow. Lubbock’s low will be right around 20 degrees. The bitter cold start to the day Saturday will lead to chilly afternoon highs, but temperatures will begin to recover a bit tomorrow as the big upper level storm system that gave much of the country such wild weather this week finally pulls clear of our area. Temperatures will be up close to the 50 degree mark on Sunday as a weak disturbance visits the area, bringing increased cloudcover and a few sprinkles but little in the way of impactful weather. That will also bring in a cold front on Monday that will hold temperatures in the 40s early next week.

The highlight of the extended forecast remains the arctic blast that is expected to visit us late next week. A strong storm system will dive in from the north and push canadian arctic air into the region on Thursday. Temperatures may struggle to get above freezing Thursday afternoon. The overall pattern is not looking conducive for precipitation as the system responsible will be too far to the east, so this front should come through dry. Temperatures will recover a bit by Christmas, but it looks like they will still be on the cool side of average with highs in the 40s around the holiday.

Jack Maney