LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update.

Friday: A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lubbock and points north through Noon CST. Highs will range from the mid 10s to mid 20s across the South Plains, with winds calming throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the northeast are expected later in the day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected around the region, with a few snow flurries remaining possible throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold once again, with lows in the single digits to upper 10s.

Christmas Eve: We will remain cold on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 40s across the region. We will see more sunshine around west Texas and eastern New Mexico, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid 10s to lower 30s.

Christmas Day: We will be noticeably warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. More sunshine will filter into the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will feature seasonal temperatures, with low temperatures settling in the low 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Highs will warm into the upper 40s to upper 50s on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Above average temperatures return for Tuesday. High temperatures will be on track to reach the mid 50s and mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 22-28 MPH! Considering how dry we are, this could lead to an increased risk in fire weather conditions. Blowing dust is also expected. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be mild, with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: The Red Raiders take on Ole Miss in Houston at NRG stadium Wednesday. Back here in West Texas, we will see warmer temps and a few more clouds. Highs will peak anywhere from the low 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be gusting upwards of 40-50 MPH out of the southwest. Blowing dust and fire weather conditions could be a concern once again. Later in the day, we could see a few showers in southeastern New Mexico. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warm, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: More clouds remain around the region on Thursday, with strong winds and warmer temperatures persisting. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 40-50 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:54 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1955 & 1964)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -1° (1989)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Stay warm out there, and have a very Merry Christmas!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx