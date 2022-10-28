LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High of 52°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Rain tapers off around sunset, with chilly conditions and skies clearing through the night. Low of 41°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light winds and mostly sunny skies, with cool high temps. High of 64°. Winds N 8-13 MPH.

It’ll be a chilly, rainy Friday, but the weather will be improving this weekend!

A storm system is moving across the state of Texas today, with the center of the low pressure passing just to the south of Lubbock this morning. This has set us up with a band of moderate to occasionally heavy rain over central portions of the area this morning, which produced over an inch of rain over South Lubbock before sunrise! The heaviest rainfall from this system continues to our east, but the wrap-around precipitation will continue to affect our area as the low slides to the east through the day. Off-and-on rain will continue through the early afternoon, with rain chances gradually tapering off by the evening from west to east. Skies will be gray all day with maybe a few peeks of sun late in the day. Cold north winds on the back side of the low will keep temperatures chilly, with highs in the low 50s area-wide.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear as drier air moves in, and temperatures will drop to the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds will come down through the night and be fairly light by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. It will be chilly to start the day, but temperatures will be up to comfortably cool levels by the afternoon as we get ready for Texas Tech football! If you plan to attend the game, take a jacket with you, as temperatures will be falling into the lower 50s by the end of the game.

Temperatures will continue to warm to near normal by Halloween, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s, while temperatures will be in the 60s by trick-or-treat time! A beautiful way to end the month of October, and the first few days of November also look excellent with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Later on toward the end of next week, our next storm system will begin moving toward the area. There is still lots of uncertainty surrounding the system and how it will evolve, but suffice it to say rain chances will start to go back up around next weekend.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Jack Maney