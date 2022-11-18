LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated wintry mix. Low of 21°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold and mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH.

After seeing a record cold day across the South Plains, a bitter cold night is in store for the entire region. The city of Lubbock tied its record cold high temperature of 34 degrees today. The record was originally set back in 1962.

Temperatures will eventually bottom out in the mid 10s to upper 20s, making for the coldest night of the season thus far! Isolated pockets of freezing drizzle and light snow will remain possible through the early morning hours of Saturday. This could result in some icy patches on area roadways. Be sure to take it slow when driving, especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at Midnight CDT for Lea, Gaines, and Dawson counties.

Icy roadways possible through Noon on Saturday. Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Noon CDT Saturday. Low temperatures by sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to climb back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday, with highs returning to the mid 50s to low 60s for Monday! We will see more sunshine move into the South Plains, with calmer winds out of the southwest returning. Other than a few showers over southern zones on Saturday and Sunday, we will remain completely dry across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Morning lows will remain below freezing, so please continue to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to freezing temperatures.

Extended Forecast:

Our warming trend will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Holiday travel around the region looks great, with a partly cloudy sky expected each day. Highs will remain in the 60s, with winds out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Winds will become a bit gustier on Wednesday as our next cold front approaches the region. This front will pass through the South Plains Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in a cooler Thanksgiving Day! Highs will fall into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, with morning lows continuing to hover close to freezing. No rainfall is expected within the KLBK viewing area at this time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 18th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 18th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 82° (1942 & 1999)

Average Low: 35°

Record Low: 16° (1951)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

