LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday noon weather update!

Today: Upper level high pressure takes control once again as we head into the weekend. Friday is looking like a return to excellent outdoor weather as temperatures start to recover and warm back up and winds stay light. Bright sunshine and a high of 62 with gentle winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

Tonight: Another calm night with light winds and mostly clear skies will keep us chilly heading into the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s for Friday night and a low of 33 Saturday morning.

Tomorrow: The warmup continues into the weekend as highs Saturday reach the mid to upper 60s and winds begin to ramp up slowly, 15 to 20 mph expected for the first half of the weekend. Still a nice outdoor day as long as you don’t mind a bit of a breeze!

Extended Forecast:

Sunday will continue the windier and warmer trend with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the southwest at 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40mph. Some blowing dust will be possible in addition to elevated fire danger. Increased cloudiness and strong winds will lead to a somewhat less pleasant day for the latter half of the weekend.

A cold front will start our next work week as another storm system approaches, with temperatures cooling somewhat by MLK Day. Winds remain breezy to somewhat strong behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Winds remain strong as another wave in the upper atmosphere approaches, keeping jet stream winds overhead which will boost winds at the surface as well. Windy and mild conditions for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s and winds around 20 to 25 mph. The trough will move overhead starting Tuesday evening, which might bring a few showers into the area after sunset.

Forecast models are in disagreement about the system that arrives Tuesday and into Wednesday. Some show a shallower, faster system moving by and just causing increased wind speeds and a slight cooldown. Others show a deeper, slower moving system that will provide stronger lift and draw more moisture ahead of itself, which could lead to precipitation in our area. The best chance of rain would be Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, though for now we are not going to lock these rain chances in. What we can expect is that winds will be even stronger on Wednesday, and temperatures will cool down as another front pushes through the area.