KLBK Friday PM Weather (8/30/19)

An outflow boundary from a complex of showers and thunderstorms that moved over Oklahoma this morning has been slowly drifting southwestward across the portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ve seen a few isolated showers and storms develop this afternoon near that boundary. High-resolution forecast models keep an slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Near the outflow boundary would be the better chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm, but isolated activity could develop in other locations. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

High-resolution forecast models show another slight chance for thunderstorms across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. The window for precipitation chances would be from late afternoon and into the evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll start the day mostly sunny and become partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday during the late afternoon and evening hours across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Models show dry weather across the area Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, and overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the central and eastern South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico, which have been drought-free for the last several weeks, are starting to dry out and slip into early drought stages.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, August 31:

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m.

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 100° (2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. South wind 5-10 mph.



Saturday Night: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wing 5-15 mph.

