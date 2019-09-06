KLBK Friday PM Weather (9/6/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Quiet weather continues to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High pressure remains in control of our weather keeping us dry and temperatures above normal for early September.



It will be partly cloudy this evening, then become mostly clear overnight. Lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s. Saturday will start off mostly sunny, but it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

Dry weather and above-average temperatures will continue on Saturday and Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Changes in the forecast will arrive starting late Sunday and into next week. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Sunday evening. Scattered thunderstorm chances are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated on Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures fall back into the lower to middle 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have middle to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.



Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian continues to church off the Eastern Seaboard this evening and is moving northeastward. You can track Dorian with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. All you have to do is click on the “active tropical track” under overlays in the layers menu.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico continue to slip into early drought stages.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, September 7:

Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 99° (2012)

Record Low: 45° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the event, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Have a nice weekend!



