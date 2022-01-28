LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A weak cold front moved across the region earlier today, which helped keep us on the cooler side. Friday’s high temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Another cold night is on tap with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 20s. Sky conditions will be mainly clear with a light westerly breeze.

Sunny and milder weather is on tap for our Saturday with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the lower to the middle. We’ll have a westerly breeze 10-15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Milder weather is on this way this weekend across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

A weak system will move across the region Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. There could be a few sprinkles or perhaps a shower. Warmer weather is expected on Monday before we start another cool down on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will move over the region on Wednesday bringing a slight chance of a rain/snow mix to the area. There could be some light snow Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as it turns colder. Dry and cold weather are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Monday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast period, with middle to upper 60s expected. We’ll start to cool down on Tuesday with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 50s. We’ll drop into the lower to middle 40s on Wednesday. Thursday will be cold with only lower to middle 30s expected. We’ll still be on the chilly side on Friday with lower to middle 40s.

Morning lows will range from the lower to the middle 20s over the weekend. Upper 20s to lower 30s are the expected Monday morning, with lower to middle 30s on Tuesday morning. We’ll slip back into the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday morning. Very cold morning lows will end the week ranging from the middle 0s to the middle 10s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, January 28)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate, severe and extreme drought conditions were in place, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, January 27)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, January 29:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CST

Sunset: 6:16 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 28°

Record High: 80° (1911)

Record Low: 1° (1948)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 20s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and milder with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. West wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds later in the day. Mild with highs in the lower the middle 60s. Variable westerly wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser