KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (10/2/20)

High clouds will continue to drift across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late this afternoon, this evening and overnight keeping us partly cloudy. Otherwise, it’ll be a nice evening if you have outdoor plans or plan to head out to a high school football game. We’ll drop down into the lower 50s overnight with a south breeze 10-15 mph.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected across the area on Saturday. A frontal boundary will stall across the northern half of the area, which will cause a split in temperatures. Highs will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s across the northern counties, with middle 80s to lower 90s expected across the central and southern counties. We’ll have a southwest wind in the morning that will shift to the northeast later in the day. Wind speeds will average between 10-20 mph but a few gusts to 25 mph are possible.

Extended Forecast:

A quiet weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. No precipitation chances are expected over the next seven days. Expect sunny days and clear nights.

Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s across the northern counties, with middle 80s to lower 90s expected across the central and southern counties. On Sunday, upper 70s are expected across the northern half of the area, with lower 80s across the southern half of the area. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will fall back into the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Middle 50s return for lower over the second half of the upcoming week.

Tropical Weather:

For the latest information on Isaias and its track along the east coast of the U.S., check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions, continue across the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, October 3:

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 100° (2000)

Record Low: 35° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s across the northern counties, with middle 80s to lower 90s expected across the central and southern counties. Southwest wind, shifting to the northeast later in the day 10-20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and a cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind, shifting to the southeast later in the day 5-10 mph.

