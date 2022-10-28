LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday and Friday continues to move east away from the region. Welcomed rainfall fell across the area.

Here’s a look at the 48-hour rainfall amounts ending at 5:00 PM CDT.

48 Hour Rainfall Amounts (Source: West Texas Mesonet/NOAA/FAA)

(Valid: Thursday, October 27 & Friday, October 28)

This Evening & Tonight:

Clouds will be on the decrease this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight and into Saturday morning across the area. Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s across the area. We’ll have a north-northeast wind 10-15 mph this evening that will make it feel chillier. The wind should decrease overnight to around 5-10 mph.

Saturday:

It will be a nice and milder day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with lower to middle 60s expected. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine, although a few high clouds may stream across at times. The wind will be out of the north-northeast 5-10 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Dry weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this weekend. This weather pattern will stretch into next week. Long-range forecast models show our next system weather system arriving by Friday and into next weekend.

Daytime highs on Saturday will range from the lower to the middle 60s. It will be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle 60s area wide. We’ll continue the warming trend on Monday for Halloween with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Daytime highs will range from the lower to the middle 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s by next Friday.



Overnight/morning low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s for Saturday and Sunday mornings. We’ll warming morning lows back into the lower to middle 40s for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Milder mornings return by mid-to-late week with upper 40s to lower 50s expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, October 28)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, October 29:

Sunrise: 8:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 71°

Normal Low: 43°

Record High: 90° (2003)

Record Low: 20° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. North-northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog in spots, then sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in then lower to the middle 60s. North-northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. East wind, becoming southwesterly overnight around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, then becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Highs in the middle to the middle 60s. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph, becoming southerly late in the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!



