LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, December 22)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast this evening, but clouds will be on the increase overnight. Areas of fog will develop overnight. It’ll be milder tonight with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be south 5-10 mph.



Sunset is at 5:43 PM CST.

Saturday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe. Otherwise it’ll be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day and breezy. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south wind 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:49 AM CST.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the South Plains and Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Saturday. A few thunderstorms could be strong to marginally severe and produce up to quarter size hail and wind gusts 60-70 mph.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday, December 23)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Saturday. Beyond Saturday, the extended forecast period will otherwise be dry.

High temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll turn cooler on Sunday (Christmas Eve) with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the upper 50s. It’ll be colder on Monday (Christmas Day) with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. It’ll remain cool on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Thursday’s highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Lower 30s to the lower 40s are the forecast lows for Sunday morning (Christmas Eve). Lows Monday morning (Christmas Day) will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Morning lows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, December 22)

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 21, showed some improvements in the drought situation across the northern Rolling Plains and portions of the northern South Plains. Following the recent multi-inch rain event during the week of December 10-16, portions of the northern Rolling Plains have been reclassified as “drought-free.” The Childress area dropped down to “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains, remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 21)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 22:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CST

Sunset: 5:43 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 79° (1955/1969)

Record Low: -2° (1989)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog also developing overnight. Milder with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. South wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending in the evening. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Mostly cloudy during the evening and then decreasing clouds overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the upper 50s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph.



Have a nice holiday weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

