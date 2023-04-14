LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

This Afternoon Through Tonight:

Mainly sunny and breezy conditions are forecast this afternoon across the area. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast. Red Flag Warnings are in effect through this mid to late Friday evening. Highs this afternoon will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s (cooler to the west and warmer to the east). The wind will be out of the west-southwest 15-25 mph.



Breezy conditions will continue this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The wind will remain west-southwest 15 to 25 mph. The wind will gradually turn northwesterly by morning with the passage of a cold front. Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CDT to 10:00 PM CDT Friday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 1:00 PM CDT/12:00 PM MDT to 10:00 PM CDT/9:00 PM MDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM MDT to 8:00 PM MDT Friday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

Saturday:

Sunny, breezy and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. Daytime highs will drop back to a range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday night and into Tuesday morning of next week. Otherwise, breezy conditions are expected daily with the exception of Sunday.



High temperatures on Friday will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s (cooler west and warmer east). Cooler weather returns over the weekend with upper 60s to the middle 70s expected on Saturday and lower to middle 70s on Sunday. Warmer weather returns by Monday with daytime highs back into the lower to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast for Tuesday and upper 80s to the lower 90s on Wednesday. We’ll drop back into the middle 80s on Thursday.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll be chillier Sunday morning with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll climb back into the lower to the middle 40s for morning lows on Monday. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast lows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, April 14:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:17 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 46°

Record High: 93° (2006)

Record Low: 27° (1933)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mainly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s (cooler west and warmer east). West-southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph turning northwesterly overnight.



Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 70s. North wind 15 to 25 mp in the evening, then decreasing to 5-15 mph and becoming northeasterly overnight.

Sunday: A sunny day with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Variable wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

